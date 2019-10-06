Jackson Hastings: Salford Red Devils half-back wins 2019 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award

Jackson Hastings (right) has scored 10 tries in 32 Super League appearances for Salford Red Devils this season

Salford Red Devils half-back Jackson Hastings has won the 2019 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

The 23-year-old wins in his first full season with the club, having joined the Red Devils in July 2018 following his release by Manly Sea Eagles.

The award comes after Hastings guided Salford to their first ever Super League Grand Final as they beat Wigan in the second play-off semi-final.

Meanwhile, Leeds half-back Courtney Hill claimed the Woman of Steel award.

The Australian former cricketer, who played for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, swapped cricket for rugby league after moving to the United Kingdom.

Hill, 32, scored a try and two goals to help the Rhinos to their second successive Challenge Cup final victory after they beat Castleford in July and helped Leeds to the Grand Final as they beat St Helens on Sunday.

Former England, Hull FC, Wakefield and St Helens full-back Steve Prescott, who died of stomach cancer in 2013, had his name added to the award in 2014.

Justin Holbrook - who will join Gold Coast Titans as their new head coach at the end of the season - was named coach of the year for the first time after guiding St Helens to the Challenge Cup final, a second successive League Leaders' Shield and their first Grand Final since 2014.

St Helens prop Matty Lees, 21, took home the young player of the year award, after helping Saints to a dominant Super League regular season campaign.

Hastings' remarkable form at Salford

The award tops an admirable turnaround for Hastings.

The Australian left National Rugby League club Manly last year following reports of a bust-up with a team-mate, but since joining Salford he has been part of a transformation at the club.

After the Red Devils battled against relegation last year, Hastings signed a new one-year deal with the club after helping preserve their Super League status.

His fine form for Salford saw him agree a deal to move to rivals Wigan Warriors for next season, but he starred for Salford as they beat Adrian Lam's side to set up a Super League Grand Final against St Helens on Saturday.

Hastings beat Warrington's Blake Austin, St Helens' Lachlan Coote, Castleford's Liam Watts and Wigan's George Williams to the award.

This season a panel of 21 of the game's legends, led by three-time winner Ellery Hanley, has been allocating points to three players from every Super League game to count towards the award.

Analysis - Salford's 'personable character' earns his win

BBC Sport's Jay Freeman

If you had said to me at the beginning of the year that Salford, who battled relegation last season, would not only reach the play-offs but nil Castleford and demolish Wigan in their own back yard on the way to a first ever Super League Grand Final, I wouldn't have believed you.

I, along with a lot of people, was wrong to doubt them. But Jackson Hastings has been at the core of an impressive Salford side this season.

The award marks an incredible turnaround for the Australian, who left the NRL in controversy, but he has since got his head down and inspired a campaign to remember for Salford.

Ask those who have met him and they will paint a picture of a personable and humble character, who has seized his opportunity with the Red Devils and gone above and beyond to endear himself to the club's support.

His form this season has deservedly earned him a move to Wigan and, having beaten his future teammates in Friday's convincing victory, Hastings now stands on the verge of leaving the Red Devils as a club legend if he can lead them to victory against a formidable St Helens team in the Grand Final.

Full list of awards

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel: Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils)

Woman of Steel: Courtney Hill (Leeds Rhinos)

Super League Young Player of the Year: Matty Lees (St Helens)

Super League Coach of the Year: Justin Holbrook (St Helens)

Top tackler: Danny Houghton (Hull FC - 1259 tackles made)

Top try-scorer: Tommy Makinson (St Helens - 23 tries scored)

Spirit of Super League Award: Jamie Jones-Buchanan (Leeds Rhinos)

Fans' Entertainer: Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils)

Foundation of the Year: Warrington Wolves