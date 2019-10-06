Sydney Roosters beat Canberra Raiders to win NRL Grand Final

Brisbane Broncos were the last team to win consecutive NRL titles in 1993

Sydney Roosters became the first team to win back-to-back National Rugby League titles for 26 years by beating Canberra Raiders in the Grand Final.

After the Raiders fought back from 8-0 down to level, James Tedesco's late try gave the Roosters victory.

They also had to defend for 10 minutes of the second half with 12 men after Cooper Cronk was shown a yellow card.

The Roosters had taken the lead with a controversial sixth-minute try before Jack Wighton went over for the Raiders.

The early try, scored by Sam Verrills, came following a scrum which was awarded to the Roosters after their kick had been charged down and deflected into their own team physio, who was on the field treating an injured player.

Earlier, Brisbane Broncos dominated the women's final to beat St George Illawarra 30-6 to become the first team to win back-to-back women's titles.

Lavinia Gould, Raecene McGregor, Julia Robinson, Chelsea Lenarduzzi and Amber Pilley all scored tries for the Broncos.

