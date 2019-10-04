Matty Gee: Hull KR sign back-rower from London Broncos on one-year deal

Matty Gee scored 13 tries in 70 appearances during his three seasons with London Broncos

Hull KR have signed Matty Gee on a one-year deal after the back-rower left relegated London Broncos.

Gee spent three seasons with Broncos and follows Jordan Abdull in leaving the capital for Craven Park.

The 24-year-old, who began his career with Salford, is Rovers' seventh signing for the 2020 season.

"He's got a lot of experience for such a young man. He's a handful and is very determined to keep improving his career," said head coach Tony Smith.

Rovers, whose superior points difference condemned Broncos to relegation this season, have also signed Abdull, Dean Hadley, Jez Litten, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ethan Ryan and Harvey Livett for next year.