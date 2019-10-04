Championship play-off final: Toronto Wolfpack v Featherstone Rovers

Toronto Wolfpack won 26 of their 27 games in the regular Championship season

Betfred Championship play-off final Venue: Lamport Stadium Date: Saturday, 5 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Toronto Wolfpack host Featherstone Rovers in the Championship play-off final on Saturday, with the winners earning promotion to Super League.

Toronto had a bye week after coming through the first semi-final against Toulouse on 22 September.

Super League and the Rugby Football League have confirmed that the winner will be promoted, having met the criteria to play in the top division.

They will replace London Broncos, who finished bottom of the top tier.

Toronto first competed in the English domestic system in 2017 and dominated the second tier this term, winning 26 of their 27 games to finish 12 points clear at the top of the table.

They were within one win of Super League last season, but narrowly lost at home to London Broncos in the Million Pound Game.

Featherstone, who have not played in the top flight during the Super League era, have come through three play-off rounds to reach the final.

Rovers finished fifth at the end of the regular season, before beating Leigh, York and Toulouse - all away from home - to secure a spot in the final.

Featherstone have been forced into one change - Danny Maskill replaces the injured Josh Walters, who was a Grand Final winner with Leeds Rhinos in 2015.

Toronto (from): TBC

Featherstone (from): Hardcastle, Carey, King, Bussey, Lockwood, Davies, Cooper, Maskill, Harrison, Makatoa, Render, Ormondroyd, Sutcliffe, Golding, McLelland, Chisholm, Albert, Jones, Johnson.