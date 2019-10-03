Jordan Rankin & Joe Wardle: Castleford and Huddersfield swap deal renewed for 2020

Jordan Rankin (left) previously played for Hull FC in 2014 and 2015

Jordan Rankin will remain at Castleford next season and Joe Wardle at Huddersfield after the Super League clubs renewed their swap deals.

Australian utility player Rankin, 27, scored 11 tries in 22 games for Cas this season.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Wardle grabbed seven tries in 16 games in a season that the Giants battled relegation.

"We need to improve and deliver more for the fans and I'm happy I'll get the chance to do that," Wardle said.

Rankin said he was "over the moon" about staying with Castleford, with confirmation of the arrangement delayed by Huddersfield's struggles.

"It's been something that's been in the works for quite some time now but obviously with the way things were for Huddersfield near the end of the season it couldn't be sorted until after the season was finished," the former Wests Tigers and Gold Coasts Titans player said.