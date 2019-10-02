Rugby League: Toronto Wolfpack hooker Beswick named Ireland captain

Bob Beswick has been with Toronto Wolfpack since 2017 and has played for Wigan Warriors, Widnes Vikings and Leigh Centurions

Toronto Wolfpack's Bob Beswick has been appointed Ireland captain for their 2021 Rugby League World Cup qualifiers.

The former Wigan and Leigh hooker takes over from Liam Finn, who retired from international duty at the end of the 2018 season.

Beswick's Toronto team-mates Anthony Mullally and Liam Kay have also been included in Stuart Littler's squad.

Ireland are in Pool A alongside Italy and Spain, with the top two nations progressing to the World Cup.

"I'm really looking forward to playing for Ireland again with the goal of World Cup qualification our focus," said Beswick.

"To be selected as captain is a surprise but I'll do my best to carry on in the same direction that Liam Finn has pushed us over the last decade."

London Broncos stand-off Api Pewhairangi, Wigan's Liam Byrne, Warrington's Keenan Brand and Hull KR's Ethan Ryan are included alongside 11 players from the Irish domestic league.

"Our squad has a youthful look to it with some added quality," said Littler.

"We are excited as to what the future holds for Rugby League in Ireland. The work done domestically this year has been exceptional and a real step forward.

"The World Cup is just around the corner and this tournament will assist with the future development and exposure of our players to the international environment."

Ireland open their campaign against Spain in Valencia on 26 October and meet Italy in Santry, Dublin, on 9 November.

Should they progress, the draw for the World Cup in England will take place on 27 November.

Squad: Walsh (Athboy), Millward, Cullen, Kelly (Barrow Cudas, Carlow), Ward (Batley), Keyes (Bradford), Tierein (Coventry), Reilly (Dewsbury), Towey (Galway Tribesmen), Roberts, Michael (Huddersfield), Ryan (Hull KR), McNally (Leigh), McKiernan, O'Keefe, Mulvaney, Varga, Connolly, Coade (Longhorns), Podesta (Manly), Bridge (Oldham), Pewhairangi (NZ Warriors), McCarthy (Salford), Bentley (St Helens), Halton (Swinton), Mullally, Beswick , Kay (Toronto), Mackin (Tweed Head Seagulls), O'Sullivan (University of Gloucestershire), King (Wakefield), Brand, Moran, Dean (Warrington), O'Neill, (Widnes), Byrne (Wigan), O'Donnell (Workington).