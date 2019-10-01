Jackson Hastings: Salford half-back eligible to play for Great Britain

Jackson Hastings will leave Salford at the end of the season to join Wigan on a two-year deal

Salford's Australia-born half-back Jackson Hastings does qualify to play for Great Britain, the Rugby Football League has confirmed.

The 23-year-old was not included in the initial squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

But he has now proved he is eligible through his Plymouth-born grandmother.

Hastings has been a crucial part of Salford's run to Super League's final eliminator against Wigan and is a contender for 2019's Man of Steel.

After 23 rounds of games, since when voting results have not been made public, he is level with Warrington half-back Blake Austin at the top of the leaderboard.

Hastings is now expected to join fellow Australia-born players Austin and St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote in Great Britain coach Wayne Bennett's final squad when it is announced on 13 October.