Warrington Wolves: Super League club sign Anthony Gelling & Keanan Brand from Widnes

Anthony Gelling won the Grand Final and World Club Series with Wigan

Warrington Wolves have signed centres Anthony Gelling and Keanan Brand from Championship side Widnes Vikings.

Gelling, 28, was part of the Wigan side that beat the Wire in the 2016 Grand Final, and has signed a two-year deal.

Brand, 20, has agreed a three-year contract, having scored nine tries in 34 appearances for Widnes.

"I don't want to be that young player anymore, I want to be a full member of the first team, go in hard and see where that gets me," Brand said.

Cook Islands international Gelling told the club website: "I'm hoping to come in as the big saviour; hopefully we will do it next year and break the curse."

Steve Price's Warrington won the Challenge Cup trophy in August but went on to finish fourth in Super League this season, losing the elimination final to Castleford earlier this month.