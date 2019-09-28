Alex Walker: Wakefield Trinity sign London Broncos full-back

Alex Walker had loan spells with London Skolars and Hemel Stags earlier in his career

Wakefield Trinity have signed full-back Alex Walker from relegated London Broncos on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old made more than 100 appearances for the Broncos, scoring 41 tries, and has four international caps for Scotland.

"Wakefield have been a top Super League team for a while now," said Walker.

"And despite things not going their way at times in 2019, I believe the squad is more than capable of breaking into the play-offs in 2020."