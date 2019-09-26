Mark Percival: St Helens centre wants Justin Holbrook to leave with trophy

Justin Holbrook replaced Keiron Cunningham at St Helens in May 2017

St Helens centre Mark Percival says they are determined to win the Super League title for coach Justin Holbrook, who is leaving after this season.

They host arch rivals Wigan on Friday for the right to reach next month's Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Holbrook is joining Australian National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans but has so far missed out on major silverware during his time with Saints.

"Lifting that trophy for Justin would be outstanding," Percival said.

"We've said it over the last few years but we are building. You want to have something to show for all the hard work you put in - hopefully we can do that."

Saints won the League Leaders' Shield in 2018 and 2019 - last season losing in the semi-finals - while they were also beaten by Warrington in this year's Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Australian Holbrook, 43, has been in charge since May 2017 and is looking forward to renewing the "biggest rivalry in rugby league" with Wigan.

"To get the opportunity to play them at home for a spot at Old Trafford is as good as it gets," he said.

"We've been rewarded for our consistency with a home semi and by getting a week off but that's it. We know our biggest rivals are coming on Friday and determined as ever to knock us off."

In-form Wigan aim to continue momentum

The defeated side on Friday will go into a preliminary final, for a second chance to reach the Super League showpiece on 12 October.

Wigan finished 16 points behind St Helens in second - losing to them three times this year - but Adrian Lam's side are on an eight-game winning run.

"Our season has been up and down. As it's built up and we've got players back, we've been able to create some momentum in this back half.

"Saints have been the best team all year and it's difficult to come here, even when you're at your best.

"We are looking forward to the challenge. These are the games that everyone wants to play in."