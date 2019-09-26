Ethan Ryan: Hull KR sign Bradford Bulls winger on two-year deal

Ethan Ryan
Ethan Ryan scored 89 tries in 98 appearances for Bradford Bulls

Hull KR have signed Bradford Bulls winger Ethan Ryan on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old Ireland international scored 89 tries in 98 appearances for the Championship side.

"When I arrived at the stadium, the move started to sink in and I'm really excited to be a part of something new," he told the club website.

"Try-scoring is something I pride myself on. Over the past few seasons I've been Bradford's top try-scorer and I want to keep that going here."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you