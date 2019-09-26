Ethan Ryan: Hull KR sign Bradford Bulls winger on two-year deal

Ethan Ryan scored 89 tries in 98 appearances for Bradford Bulls

Hull KR have signed Bradford Bulls winger Ethan Ryan on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old Ireland international scored 89 tries in 98 appearances for the Championship side.

"When I arrived at the stadium, the move started to sink in and I'm really excited to be a part of something new," he told the club website.

"Try-scoring is something I pride myself on. Over the past few seasons I've been Bradford's top try-scorer and I want to keep that going here."