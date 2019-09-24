James Cunningham: London Broncos hooker cleared of racial abuse

James Cunningham played in London's final game of the season, which saw them relegated from Super League

London Broncos hooker James Cunningham has been cleared of a racial abuse charge after a tribunal ruled there was "not enough evidence to prove guilt".

The allegation was reported in London's win over Hull KR on 6 September, with Cunningham charged with Grade F use of unacceptable language 10 days later.

Rovers' Rob Mulhern made a complaint on behalf of team-mate Mose Masoe.

Cunningham pleaded not guilty and was cleared after the investigators report and submissions were considered.

"The tribunal agree the charge was correct to be brought before it with this manner of charge being an extremely serious matter," a Rugby Football League statement said.

After the verdict, Cunningham posted on social media: "Massive relief, thanks to London Broncos for the support during these difficult times."