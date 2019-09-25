Super League: St Helens v Wigan Warriors

St Helens started the Super League season with a home win over Wigan in January

Betfred Super League play-off semi-final Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC local radio; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app

St Helens make one change to the side that beat Hull FC in their last game two weeks ago.

Aaron Smith returns in place of Matty Costello as runaway league leaders Saints look to book their place in the Grand Final.

Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell (wrist) has been named in the 19-man squad pending the results of an X-ray.

Dan Sarginson (hamstring) is out but Ollie Partington returns from his one-match ban.

The Warriors finished second in the regular-season table - 16 points behind Saints - and suffered defeat in the three meetings between the sides.

Whoever loses Friday's encounter will still have another chance to reach the Grand Final, with the loser of this game to play the winner of Thursday's match between Salford and Castleford.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Coote.

Wigan Warriors (from): Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, Flower, French, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Smithies, Williams.