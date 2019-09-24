Super League: Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

Salford Red Devils finished in third place in Super League this season but were defeated by Wigan in Friday's qualifying final

Betfred Super League play-off eliminator Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Thursday, 26 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC local radio; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app

Salford Red Devils name an unchanged side for their Super League play-off eliminator against Castleford Tigers on Thursday.

Ian Watson's side were defeated by Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium on Friday while Cas sealed their place by beating Warrington on Thursday.

Castleford make two changes from the side that defeated the Wire.

Mike McMeeken and Calum Turner miss out as Nathan Massey and Greg Eden come into the visitors' 19-man squad.

The loser of Thursday's tie goes out while the winner plays the loser of Friday's semi-final between Wigan and League Leaders' Shield winners St Helens.

The winner of that match will seal their place in the Super League Grand Final at Manchester United's Old Trafford on 12 October.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Wood, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Sio, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings.

Castleford (from): Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Ellis, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, O'Neill, Rankin, Smith, Trueman, Watts.

Referee: B. Thaler