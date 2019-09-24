Danny Ward: London Broncos head coach signs new two-year deal

Danny Ward was previously the assistant coach at London Broncos before taking over as head coach in 2018

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward has signed a new two-year contract to keep him with the club until the end of the 2021 season.

The Yorkshireman, 39, took charge in 2018 and led them to promotion to Super League in his first season.

However, they were relegated back to the Championship after finishing bottom of the top flight this term.

"I'm happy to extend my contract and big thanks to [chairman] David Hughes for putting faith in me," he said.

"It has been an incredible journey so far, suffering incredible highs and lows along the way, with a fantastic bunch of players and performance staff and I am really looking forward to next season and the challenges that come our way."

Ward initially joined London as a player in 2008, when they were known as Harlequins Rugby League, and went on to coach at the Broncos following his retirement.

He was assistant to former boss Andrew Henderson before stepping up to replace him when he left to join Warrington in 2018.

"Danny is almost a Londoner now and has done incredible things with the squad here in the capital. You can tell by the way the boys play that they have a huge respect for him and he has instilled a togetherness here that is second to none," Hughes said.