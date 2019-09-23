Arthur Romano: Catalans Dragons centre signs new deal

Arthur Romano was named Catalans Dragons rookie of the year for the 2019 season

Catalans Dragons centre Arthur Romano has signed a new one-year contract with the Super League club.

The 22-year-old, who has been part of the Dragons academy since 2015, scored three tries in 13 matches this season.

"I'm proud to extend my contract with the Dragons and to stay at the club." Romano told the Dragons' website.

"The season ended few weeks ago for us but I can't wait to start the pre-season program and work hard with the team to achieve our goals next season."

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara added: "Arthur has worked extremely hard over the last two years to improve his game.

"He has made significant progress and we look forward to seeing that continue over the next 12 months."