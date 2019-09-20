Kenny Edwards: Huddersfield Giants sign Catalans Dragons forward

New Zealander Kenny Edwards helped Catalans become the first overseas team to win the Challenge Cup in 2018

Huddersfield Giants have signed back-row forward Kenny Edwards from Catalans Dragons on a three-year contract.

Edwards, 30, joined Catalans from Australian side Parramatta Eels in 2018 and scored 13 tries in 39 matches.

He becomes the Giants' first signing since they clinched Super League safety in their final game of the season.

"What first led me here was [head coach] Simon Woolford. He made contact last year and tried a couple times to get me to Huddersfield," said Edwards.