Danny Kirmond: Wakefield Trinity back-rower agrees player-coach deal

Danny Kirmond was chosen in the Super League Dream Team in 2013

Wakefield back-rower Danny Kirmond has signed a new deal to become a player-coach with the Super League club.

Kirmond, 33, will continue as a player next season but also become player performance manager and reserves coach.

He has made more than 150 appearances for Trinity since joining from Huddersfield Giants in 2012, the year he won his solitary England cap.

"First and foremost, to play on in 2020 is what I'm happiest about," Kirmond told the club website.

"I think I've done enough this season to carry on playing. I didn't want to play anywhere else so I'm really happy to get this deal over the line."

Trinity chief executive Michael Carter added: "Kirmo is a true legend of this club. I'm sure he'll be a great success combining both roles."