Joel Tomkins: Hull KR accept captain's request to leave on compassionate grounds

Joel Tomkins made 27 Super League appearances for Hull KR

Hull KR have accepted captain Joel Tomkins' request to leave the club on compassionate grounds.

The 32-year-old joined Rovers in June 2018 and signed a three-year contract extension in November last year.

He made 24 appearances in Super League this season as they avoided relegation on points difference.

"I believe that now is the right time for me to move on and look at the next chapter of my career," he told the club website.