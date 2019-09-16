Super League: London Broncos' James Cunningham faces racial abuse charge

James Cunningham featured for London Broncos a week after the allegation of racial abuse was made

London Broncos hooker James Cunningham has been charged over a racial abuse allegation and could face a suspension of at least eight weeks.

The allegation was reported in London's win over Hull KR on 6 September, with the matter now referred to a disciplinary panel after an initial Rugby Football League investigation.

Rovers' Rob Mulhern made a complaint on behalf of team-mate Mose Masoe.

Cunningham has been charged with Grade F use of unacceptable language.

It is the most serious offence under rule 15.1(f) and relates to "verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual preference, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of unacceptable behaviour or language".

Cunningham went on to play in London's final match of the season a week after the allegation was made - a defeat by Wakefield that confirmed their relegation from Super League.