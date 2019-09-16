Super League play-offs: Castleford's Jesse Sene-Lefao & Warrington's Matty Smith face bans

Jesse Sene-Lefao has scored seven tries in 24 Super League appearances for Castleford this season

Castleford's Jesse Sene-Lefao and Warrington's Matty Smith are likely to miss the first week of the Super League play-offs through suspension.

Sene-Lefao will also miss the semi-finals if Castleford get past the Wire after being handed a two-match penalty notice for a Grade C strike.

The forward was placed on report and sent off after hitting Ollie Partington in last week's defeat by Wigan.

Smith faces a one-game ban for a Grade B dangerous tackle.

The scrum-half was charged for his hit on Leeds Rhinos' Jack Smith in Wolves' 26-4 defeat at Headingley.

Wigan could also be hit with suspension as Partington faces a one-match ban himself after being cited for a Grade A strike.

Should Smith, Sene-Lefao and Partington decide to contest the charges they will face a disciplinary panel on Tuesday.