Rugby League: Wales coach John Kear names strong Nines squad

Wales coach John Kear has included three players involved in Super League play-offs in his squad for the Nines World Cup in Sydney on 18-19 October.

They are St Helen's wing Regan Grace, Wigan prop Ben Flower and Salford front-rower Gil Dudson.

The 21-man squad attend a training camp in north Wales with Kear naming his final 16-man squad afterwards.

St Helens' Morgan Knowles is not included because he is in the GB squad set to tour New Zealand.

Wales squad: Rhys Evans, Dalton Grant, Cobi Green (all Bradford), Will Evans (Burleigh Bears), Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, Dan Fleming (all Halifax), Chester Butler, Josh Pinder (both Huddersfield), Jake Emmitt (Leigh), Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams (both London Broncos), Lloyd White (Mackay Cutters), Gil Dudson (Salford), Regan Grace (St Helens), Daniel Brown (St Mary's), Gavin Bennion, Mike Butt, Rhodri Lloyd (all Swinton), Ben Evans (Toulouse), James Olds (West Brisbane Panthers), Steve Parry (West Wales Raiders), Ben Flower (Wigan).