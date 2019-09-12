James Donaldson: Leeds Rhinos forward signs new contract

James Donaldson
James Donaldson has made 23 appearances in Super League for Leeds Rhinos this season

Leeds Rhinos forward James Donaldson has signed a new two-year deal.

Donaldson, 28, joined the Rhinos on a one-year deal in January after a successful trial.

"It's been like a year-long trial I suppose and that can be quite mentally challenging," the former Hull KR player told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It's been a tough season but throughout my career I've had to try and prove people wrong and I'm happy to do that."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you