James Donaldson: Leeds Rhinos forward signs new contract

James Donaldson has made 23 appearances in Super League for Leeds Rhinos this season

Leeds Rhinos forward James Donaldson has signed a new two-year deal.

Donaldson, 28, joined the Rhinos on a one-year deal in January after a successful trial.

"It's been like a year-long trial I suppose and that can be quite mentally challenging," the former Hull KR player told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It's been a tough season but throughout my career I've had to try and prove people wrong and I'm happy to do that."