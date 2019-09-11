Wales Women announce debut rugby league international

Women's rugby league is increasing in popularity in the UK

Wales Women rugby league will play their inaugural international against England Lions Women on 16 November.

England Lions will be drawn from Championship and League 1 sides, as the full England team will be touring the southern hemisphere.

However, the new Wales team will treat the game at Leigh Miners Rangers RLFC as their first full Test match.

Wales will first play a warm-up against Great Britain Teachers at Sardis Road in Pontypridd on 26 October.

The games are part of a plan to enter a Wales team at the 2021 Emerging Nations World Cup.

The programme in Wales was launched in July with two successful matches between Cardiff Blue Dragons and Rhondda Outlaws before an East v West representative match, resulting in more than 50 Welsh women playing in their first ever games of rugby league.

Gareth Kear, representing the WRL board in the community game, said: "We've had a huge response to the launch of women's rugby league in Wales from players and fans alike.

"The road to the 2021 World Cup competitions looks very bright for both our senior men's and women's teams."