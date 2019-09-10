Warrington Wolves fined £2,000 for late Challenge Cup squad change

Stefan Ratchford scored six points as Warrington beat Hull FC in the last four of the Challenge Cup

Warrington Wolves have been fined £2,000 by the Rugby Football League for making a late change to their squad.

The breach came in the Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull FC when Stefan Ratchford replaced Josh Charnley and they failed to notify the RFL in time.

Ratchford started the 22-14 win over the Black & Whites on 27 July, with the Wolves going on to beat St Helens in the final last month.

Clubs must declare their squad at noon two days prior to a match.

Subsequent changes to declared squads are permitted in the event of injuries or other exceptional circumstances, but must be supported by formal notification to the RFL - with amendments due to be sent as soon as a club is aware that an alteration is required.

A statement from the RFL said Warrington accepted they failed to formally advise the governing body of the change within the timeframes and guidelines set out.