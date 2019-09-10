Warrington Wolves fined £2,000 for late Challenge Cup squad change

Stefan Ratchford in action for Warrington Wolves
Stefan Ratchford scored six points as Warrington beat Hull FC in the last four of the Challenge Cup

Warrington Wolves have been fined £2,000 by the Rugby Football League for making a late change to their squad.

The breach came in the Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull FC when Stefan Ratchford replaced Josh Charnley and they failed to notify the RFL in time.

Ratchford started the 22-14 win over the Black & Whites on 27 July, with the Wolves going on to beat St Helens in the final last month.

Clubs must declare their squad at noon two days prior to a match.

Subsequent changes to declared squads are permitted in the event of injuries or other exceptional circumstances, but must be supported by formal notification to the RFL - with amendments due to be sent as soon as a club is aware that an alteration is required.

A statement from the RFL said Warrington accepted they failed to formally advise the governing body of the change within the timeframes and guidelines set out.

