Kristian Woolf: St Helens appoint head coach on two-year contract

Breaking news

Kristian Woolf will replace Justin Holbrook as head coach of St Helens from the start of the 2020 season.

The 44-year-old has spent the past five years in charge of Tonga.

He takes up the job with the Super League leaders after working as assistant to ex-Saints boss Nathan Brown at Newcastle Knights.

Woolf, who has since succeeded Brown as interim boss at the Knights, has signed a two-year deal with Saints with a further 12-month option.

"I'm confident we can achieve great things together," Woolf said. "I'm excited and privileged to be joining St Helens as head coach. It's a great opportunity for me."

Woolf's appointment comes just days after he was sacked as Tonga boss, having led them to the 2017 World Cup semi-finals, where they were narrowly beaten by England.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you