Kristian Woolf: St Helens appoint head coach on two-year contract
Kristian Woolf will replace Justin Holbrook as head coach of St Helens from the start of the 2020 season.
The 44-year-old has spent the past five years in charge of Tonga.
He takes up the job with the Super League leaders after working as assistant to ex-Saints boss Nathan Brown at Newcastle Knights.
Woolf, who has since succeeded Brown as interim boss at the Knights, has signed a two-year deal with Saints with a further 12-month option.
"I'm confident we can achieve great things together," Woolf said. "I'm excited and privileged to be joining St Helens as head coach. It's a great opportunity for me."
Woolf's appointment comes just days after he was sacked as Tonga boss, having led them to the 2017 World Cup semi-finals, where they were narrowly beaten by England.
