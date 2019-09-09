James Greenwood: Salford sign Hull Kingston Rovers forward for 2020 season
Hull Kingston Rovers forward James Greenwood will join Salford for the 2020 Super League season.
The 28-year-old has already begun training with the Red Devils as he recovers from a knee injury.
Last week Greenwood was one of three players Rovers announced would be leaving the club and he follows half-back Chris Atkin in moving to Salford.
"He's coming into his best years and I believe we'll see them at Salford," Salford head coach Ian Watson said.
"Greeny's a great bloke and a big, no-nonsense, mobile forward, who's is equally effective in the middle, or second-row," he told the club website.
"He's got good leg speed and footwork. He runs strong lines, with great ball playing abilities and an attitude in defence to match."