Leeds Rhinos: Richard Agar appointed head coach on permanent deal

Leeds Rhinos have appointed interim boss Richard Agar as their permanent head coach on a rolling 12-month deal.

Agar, 47, has been in charge since David Furner was sacked in May, winning seven of his 14 Super League games to make Leeds all but safe.

The former Hull FC and Warrington coach initially joined Rhinos in a player development role in December.

"I believe we are set for some exciting times in the future and I will be honoured to play my part," he said.

More to follow.