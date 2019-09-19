Shaun Kenny-Dowall: Hull KR sign Kiwi centre on two-year deal

Shaun Kenny-Dowall scored a try in the Roosters' 2013 Grand Final win over Manly Sea Eagles

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed former New Zealand international Shaun Kenny-Dowall from National Rugby League side Newcastle Knights on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old made 277 NRL appearances, scoring 139 tries for the Knights and Sydney Roosters.

The Kiwi scored nine tries in 21 Tests at international level, and also played for the NRL All Stars.

"I'm excited to be experiencing a new competition after so long in the NRL," he told the club website.

"I love the way the Super League is played and, for myself, it's a new challenge to move out of my comfort zone of the NRL and step into a different arena and test myself on the other side of the world.

"I've always wanted to tick that box in my career and I'm very grateful to Hull KR for giving me that opportunity."

Brisbane-born Kenny-Dowall had been a regular Roosters fixture - sixth on the all-time appearance makers list - until his contract was terminated in June 2017, following charges for possession of cocaine.

He avoided conviction for the incident, instead being placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.