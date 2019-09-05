Matty Lees: St Helens forward out for season after suffering perforated bowel

Matty Lees had been named in the Great Britain Performance squad before being injured

St Helens forward Matty Lees will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a perforated bowel he suffered against Leeds last month.

The 21-year-old England Knights player was hurt in the Super League win at Headingley on 15 August.

He needed an emergency operation straight after the game.

"Matty will sit out the remainder of the current season and has a long road to recovery," Saints head physio Nathan Mill told the club website.

"The nature of the injury and its rarity and complexity means it will be a matter of taking it stage by stage in regard to his rehabilitation process.

"Our medical team here at St Helens will judge his progression to correctly determine when that means he will return to play," he added.