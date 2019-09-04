Super League: St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

Regan Grace has scored 18 Super League tries for St Helens this season, including the only score in last week's win over Castleford

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Super League leaders St Helens have Lachlan Coote and Dom Peyroux back in their squad to face Huddersfield.

Full-back Coote missed the 4-0 win over Castleford because of concussion.

Huddersfield will start the match two points clear of bottom club London and will guarantee safety if they better the Broncos' result at Hull KR.

Tom Holmes and Adam Walne are included in the Giants' 19-man squad, with Aaron Murphy and injured half-back Matt Frawley dropping out.

St Helens are 16 points clear of second-placed Wigan and, if they avoid defeat, will have gone through the full regular season without losing at home.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Ashworth, Bentley, Coote, Costello.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Gaskell, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, Wardle, Holmes, Walne, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, Senior, Kirby, Wilson, Butler.