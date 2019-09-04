Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Jackson Hastings
Jackson Hastings' form this season has helped Salford to the brink of a Super League play-off place
Betfred Super League
Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils could confirm a Super League play-off place with a game to spare if they beat Leeds and other results go in their favour.

Forward George Griffin has recovered from injury and returns to the 19-man squad along with Josh Wood.

Leeds' win over London on Sunday effectively confirmed their survival, as the Rhinos have a much better points difference compared to the Broncos.

They have named an unchanged squad for their last home game of the season.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Walker, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Briscoe, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin.

Salford Red Devils (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Wood, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Sio, Inu, Lolohea, Hastings, Johnson.

