Super League: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC (Thu)

Matt Cook has not featured for Castleford since a July home defeat by Leeds Rhinos

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Thursday, 5 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers have prop Matt Cook back in the squad for the first time since July's home defeat by Leeds after a voice problem.

Hooker Jacques O'Neill makes way for the Tigers, whose play-off hopes would be given a boost by victory against their top-five rivals.

Hull FC have stand-off Albert Kelly and winger Ratu Naulago back, as well as retiring back-rower Mark Minichiello.

Victory would cement Hull in the top five, as they lead Cas by two points.

However, the home side have a far superior points difference and thus a win would drag Tigers above Lee Radford's Airlie Birds into that precious fifth and final play-off spot with a game to go.

Although Castleford won the opening fixture between the sides in round two, they were dumped out of the sixth round of the Challenge Cup and beaten at home by Hull in the two meetings since.

Castleford (from): Blair, Clare, Cook, Ellis, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman, Turner, Watts.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Minichiello, Connor, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Paea, Logan, Ellis, Naulago, Satae.