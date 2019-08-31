Tony Smith: Hull KR head coach signs new three-year contract

Tony Smith's Hull KR are 11th in Super League and joint level on points with bottom side London Broncos

Hull Kingston Rovers head coach Tony Smith has signed a three-year contract to remain with the Super League club.

The 52-year-old joined on an interim basis in June as replacement for Tim Sheens, with the club second from bottom having lost 11 of 16 games.

"I've quickly bought into what this club and the people in and around it are about," he told the club website.

"I get the supporters' passion. There's great potential and I'm committed to building something special."

Smith left Warrington in 2017 after almost nine years in charge and initially signed with Hull KR until the end of the season.

In nine years at Warrington, Smith helped them to three Challenge Cup wins, as well as three losing Grand Final appearances.

Before taking over at Warrington, Smith guided Huddersfield into Super League before ending Leeds Rhinos' 32-year wait for the Championship in the 2004 Grand Final win.

The Australian also coached Great Britain to a 2007 Test series whitewash of New Zealand, and was in charge of England at the 2008 World Cup.