Josh Johnson: Salford Red Devils prop signs new deal
- From the section Rugby League
Salford Red Devils forward Josh Johnson has signed a new contract keeping him at the Super League club until the end of the 2020 season.
The 25-year-old joined from Championship side Barrow Raiders in July this year and has helped them close in on a top-five finish.
Johnson told the club website he was "buzzing" to sign a new deal.
"Watto's given me belief I can do it at the top level. I want to keep training hard and playing well for him."