Sika Manu: Hull FC forward to retire at end of Super League season

Sika Manu hopes to end his career by helping Hull FC to their first Super League Grand Final since 2006

Hull FC forward Sika Manu is to retire from rugby league at the end of the Super League season.

The 32-year-old won an NRL title with Melbourne Storm before joining Hull in 2016 and has won two Challenge Cups with the Black and Whites.

He has represented both New Zealand and Tonga at international level, winning the World Cup with the Kiwis in 2008.

"Hopefully I will be able to give the supporters one last treat before I retire," he told the club website.

"We're still in with a chance of making the play-offs and potentially going on towards the Grand Final, so that is the aim for the rest of the season and I will give my absolute all to help the team get there."

He added: "It was an extremely hard decision to make because I have had an enjoyable career, especially my time here at Hull, but I feel that the time is right to hang up the boots.

"When you give your all on the field every week, giving 110%, it certainly takes its toll on your body and I have been feeling the effects of it on the training field this season."