2021 Rugby League World Cup: Newcastle's Kingston Park to take on Workington games

Newcastle's Kingston Park will replace Workington as the venue for three men's games at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

A planned 8,000-capacity stadium in west Cumbria was originally chosen in January as one of 21 host venues.

But Allerdale Borough Council deemed the stadium unsuitable in July ending Workington's hopes of taking part.

St James' Park in Newcastle will also host the opening ceremony on 23 October followed by England men's first game.

Kingston Park is the home of Newcastle Falcons rugby union club and Newcastle Thunder rugby league and has a capacity of 10,500.

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup will see the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments staged together for the first time.

Old Trafford will host both the men's and women's finals on 27 November 2021.

The World Cup draw will take place this November, once all the qualifying teams have been confirmed.