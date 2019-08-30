Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

Morgan Escare joined Wakefield at the beginning of August and has since played two games

Betfred Super League Venue: Belle Vue Date: Sunday, 1 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Coach Chris Chester has named the same 19 for Wakefield Trinity from the Hull KR win which ended a five-game losing run before the Challenge Cup break.

Warriors loanee Morgan Escare is cleared to play against his parent club while another former Wigan player Ryan Hampshire is included.

Hooker Sam Powell is included for Wigan despite lower back spasms affecting his ability to train this week.

Amir Bourouh is the one change, replacing Jarrod Sammut.

Winger Joe Burgess may return after he missed the victory over Warrington.

There is huge incentive for both these teams to claim the points, but for very different reasons.

Wigan would go second with a win regardless of Hull's result - barring a massive points swing - as they have a superior points difference.

Meanwhile, more crucially Wakefield are desperate for points to pull themselves clear of danger in Super League.

Just two points separate Trinity from bottom side London, who are only below Hull KR and Huddersfield because of an inferior points difference.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arundel, Batchelor, Brough, Crowther, England, Escare, Green, Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tangata, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood

Wigan (from): Bourouh, Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, French, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams