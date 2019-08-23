Archie Bruce: Minute's applause for Batley Bulldogs player at Challenge Cup final

Archie Bruce had played in Batley's defeat on Saturday

A minute's applause to honour Batley Bulldogs player Archie Bruce will take place before the Challenge Cup final.

The 20-year-old was found dead in his hotel room in France on Sunday - the morning after making his debut for the Championship side against Toulouse.

A post-mortem examination has found that Bruce died of asphyxiation.

He will be remembered at Wembley on Saturday, where St Helens face Warrington in the showpiece game at 15:00 BST.

Meanwhile, the Rugby Football League Benevolent Fund has created a Just Giving page in Bruce's name.

Batley director John Miller told BBC Radio Leeds that Bruce was "really giddy and happy with himself after the game and very proud".

The club said Bruce was a "smart, polite, funny and extremely likeable young man, his death is an absolute tragedy".