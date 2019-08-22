Alrix Da Costa: Catalans Dragons hooker signs new two-year contract
Catalans Dragons hooker Alrix Da Costa has signed a two-year contract with the Super League club.
The 21-year-old French international joined the Perpignan-based team's academy in 2015 and has scored two tries in 56 league appearances.
"The club is moving forward every year and I want to help the Dragons win their first Super League trophy," Da Costa said.
Catalans are seventh in the Super League after 13 wins from 26 games.