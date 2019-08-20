Archie Bruce: Batley Bulldogs player died of asphyxiation

From the section

Archie Bruce had played in Batley's defeat on Saturday

Batley Bulldogs scrum-half Archie Bruce died as a result of asphyxiation, a post-mortem examination has found.

Bruce, 20, was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday morning, after making his debut for the Championship side at Toulouse on Saturday night.

French authorities carried out a post-mortem on Monday and further tests are still being investigated.

The Rugby Football League Benevolent Fund has created a Just Giving page in Bruce's name.

Batley director John Miller told BBC Radio Leeds Bruce was "really giddy and happy with himself after the game and very proud".

The club said Bruce was a "smart, polite, funny and extremely likeable young man, his death is an absolute tragedy".

Batley are 10th in the 14-team Championship, the division below Super League.