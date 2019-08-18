Archie Bruce: Batley Bulldogs player found dead in hotel after debut against Toulouse

Archie Bruce had played in Batley's defeat on Saturday

A rugby league player has been found dead in his hotel room the morning after making his debut for Championship side Batley Bulldogs at Toulouse.

The club said it was "greatly saddened to announce the passing" of scrum-half Archie Bruce, 20.

Inquiries are being conducted in France and the club's players have delayed their return home.

Club chairman Kevin Nicholas said: "The Bruce family have requested privacy during this most difficult of times."

He said that Batley Bulldogs, the Rugby Football League and the league's benevolent fund will be supporting the family.

Bruce, who previously played for Dewsbury Moor amateur club in West Yorkshire, made his debut off the replacements bench for Batley Bulldogs in a 46-0 defeat at Toulouse on Saturday.