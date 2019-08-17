Wheelchair Challenge Cup: Leeds Rhinos beat Argonauts Skeleton Army 74-46 in final

Leeds Rhinos had lost in each of their previous two Wheelchair Challenge Cup final appearances

Leeds Rhinos won the Wheelchair Challenge Cup for the first time, beating the Argonauts Skeleton Army 74-46 in the final in Sheffield.

Seventeen-year-old Josh Butler scored five of Leeds' 15 tries against the Kent-based Argonauts.

Rhinos captain James Simpson said: "We suffered some big defeats when we started playing a few years ago, but we've grown up together.

"Apart from me as the old bloke, we're still a young team."

Simpson, an ambassador for the 2021 World Cup which is being held in England, added: "This was a real team effort, and I think our strength in depth made a big difference.

"The Argonauts have some brilliant players themselves, several of them on the England Performance Unit, but we were able to mix and match a bit more which meant we were fresher as each half went on."

The men's, women's and wheelchair World Cups will be played concurrently in 2021.

Earlier on Saturday, Gravesend Dynamite won the Wheelchair Challenge Trophy with a 75-42 victory against Hull FC.

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: "Days like this are special for the sport.

"We've had two great games, at a venue which has shown what an asset it will be in the World Cup in 2021."