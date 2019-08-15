Ligi Sao joins Hull FC from New Zealand Warriors on two-year deal

Ligi Sao made his NRL debut for Manly Sea Eagles in 2013

Hull FC have confirmed the signing of versatile New Zealand Warriors and Samoa forward Ligi Sao from next season on an initial two-year deal.

Sao, 26, also has NRL experience with Manly Sea Eagles. He featured across the pack for both clubs.

He will join up with fellow NRL recruits Mahe Fonua, Manu Ma'u and Tevita Satae at Hull next season.

"Ligi fits the bill for us in terms of his character and attitude," Hull FC head coach Lee Radford said.