Tuoyo Egodo: London Broncos re-sign Castleford winger on two-year deal

Tuoyo Egodo's brace against Broncos on Saturday took his try tally to eight in Super League this season

London Broncos have re-signed winger Tuoyo Egodo from Castleford on a two-year deal from the 2020 season onwards.

Egodo, 22, joined the Tigers from London in 2016 and has scored 11 tries in 16 games - four of which came against the Broncos this season, including two in Saturday's 20-6 win.

He also spent time on loan to Hemel, Oldham, York, Newcastle and Bradford during his time with the Tigers.

"I'm really excited to get back to London," Egodo said.

He told the club website: "It's an opportunity to be close to family and friends and something I just couldn't pass up on."

"I'd like to say thanks to the coaches, players and staff at Castleford who I have learned a lot from and have helped me become the player I am today.

"I would also like to say a big thank you to the Castleford fans for their continuous support over the years."