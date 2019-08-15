Super League: Hull FC v Salford Red Devils

Hull FC could give a debut to Tevita Satae after he joined from New Zealand Warriors earlier this month

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Saturday, 17 August Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Hull FC welcome back Sika Manu (calf) and Mickey Paea (shoulder).

Despite picking up knocks in the win over Wakefield, Jamie Shaul and Jake Connor are included. But Mark Minichello (groin) misses out.

Salford make two changes as they look to pick up a fifth successive win to close the gap on their play-off rivals to two points.

Joe Wood and Ben Nakubuwai both come into the 19-man squad for the fifth-placed side.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Tuimavave, Naulago, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Manu, Lane, Washbrook, Paea, Ellis, Fash, Matongo, Satae, Brown.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Wood, Dudson, Jones, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Sio, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings, J Johnson.