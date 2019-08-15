Super League: Catalans Dragons v London Broncos

From the section

Rhys Williams has scored 13 Super League tries for London Broncos this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 17 August Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons have named the same squad selected for the heavy defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Sam Tomkins and Michael McIlorum both serve the second game of their three-match bans.

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward has made four changes from the defeat by Castleford.

Matt Gee, Ryan Morgan, Dan Hindmarsh and Guy Armitage come in in place of Ben Hellewell, Matty Fleming, Sadiq Adebiyi and Rob Butler.

Catalans Dragons (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Casty, Edwards, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Maria, Romano, Kasiano.

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Armitage, Battye, Cunningham, Dixon, Fozard, Gee, Hindmarsh, Ioane, Kear, Krasniqi, Lamb, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pitts, Walker, Williams, Yates.