Super League: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Thursday, 15 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos are without suspended front-rower Brad Singleton, after he was banned for two games for a high tackle in the win against Catalans.

Back-row forward Stevie Ward is included in the squad as he builds toward a first appearance since February following a knee injury.

Wales international back-rower Morgan Knowles returns for St Helens after a rib injury.

Prop Alex Walmsley, hooker James Roby and full-back Lachlan Coote miss out.

Walmsley is nursing an eye injury while Coote has been recovering from a knee problem.

Saints are just a week out from their Challenge Cup final against Warrington, but boss Justin Holbrook has named an otherwise strong squad.

Leeds have won back-to-back games to ease their relegation fears, but are yet to come out on top against the league leaders this season.

Four points separate them from bottom side London with four games to go.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Thompson, Taia, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Batchelor, Welsby

Leeds (from): Walker, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Merrin, Ward, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Smith, Briscoe, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin