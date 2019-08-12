Women's Super League: Castleford maintain 100% start, York get first win

Kelsey Gentles scored two first-half tries in Castleford's demolition of Wigan

Leaders Castleford extended their 100% start to the Women's Super League season on Sunday, while York City Knights got their first victory.

The Tigers thrashed Wigan 56-8, with Kelsey Gentles, Tara Stanley and Sinead Peach scoring two tries apiece.

They remain two points clear of St Helens, for whom Rhianna Burke crossed twice in a 34-18 win at Bradford.

Challenge Cup winners Leeds hammered Featherstone 52-0, while York got their first points by beating Wakefield.

Alisha Clayton scored a hat-trick of tries in a 20-4 victory which saw York move above their opponents and leave Trinity bottom of the table.

Results

Bradford Bulls 18-34 St Helens

Castleford Tigers 56-8 Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos 52-0 Featherstone Rovers

Wakefield Trinity 4-20 York City Knights