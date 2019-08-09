Jordan Johnstone: Hull FC agree to sign hooker from Widnes Vikings

Jordan Johnstone in action for Widnes Vikings
Jordan Johnstone becomes Hull FC's sixth signing ahead of the 2020 season

Super League side Hull FC have agreed to sign hooker Jordan Johnstone from Widnes Vikings on a three-year deal.

The 22-year old will make the move to the KCOM Stadium at the end of the current campaign.

"He's a tough competitor," Black and Whites head coach Lee Radford told the club website.

"I'm impressed with his attitude and his drive to take his game to the next level. In our surroundings he'll thrive with that positive attitude."

